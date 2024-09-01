in other news
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Linebacker Dom DeLuca
Former walk-on Dom DeLuca will once again be a special teams captain and a team leader for Penn State this season
Four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia
Happy Valley Insider offers four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia.
Who will be Penn State's game captains against West Virginia?
Penn State has announced its game captains for their season opener against West Virginia.
Staff Predictions for Penn State Football versus West Virginia
It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
PSU POD: West Virginia preview with WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings
The PSU 365 Pod welcomes West Virginia beat writer Keenan Cummings to preview this Saturday's matchup.
Penn State opened their 2024 season on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown with an impressive 34-12 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. It was a strong performance in all facets for the Nittany Lions but how did Penn State's individual position groups play on Saturday? Happy Valley Insider hands out grades for each position below.
QUARTERBACK: A
Drew Allar started his 2024 season off on a strong foot with an efficient day. He was 11-for-17 through the air for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 44 yards on six carries perhaps showing that he'll be a threat with his legs a bit more than last year. Perhaps the most impressive part of his day was his pocket presence. Not once on Saturday did Allar look flustered in the pocket and he was doing a great job of sensing and avoiding the pressure coming from all angles.