Penn State opened their 2024 season on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown with an impressive 34-12 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. It was a strong performance in all facets for the Nittany Lions but how did Penn State's individual position groups play on Saturday? Happy Valley Insider hands out grades for each position below.

Drew Allar started his 2024 season off on a strong foot with an efficient day. He was 11-for-17 through the air for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 44 yards on six carries perhaps showing that he'll be a threat with his legs a bit more than last year. Perhaps the most impressive part of his day was his pocket presence. Not once on Saturday did Allar look flustered in the pocket and he was doing a great job of sensing and avoiding the pressure coming from all angles.