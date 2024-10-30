Penn State Wednesday Practice Notebook - Ohio State edition

Advertisement

in other news

Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

Penn State Football is expected to host a long list of visitors for the upcoming Ohio State game.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

The PSU 365 Pod breaks down James Franklin's Monday afternoon press conference + offer early look at Ohio State.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Penn State's top five matchup on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison

in other news

Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

Penn State Football is expected to host a long list of visitors for the upcoming Ohio State game.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Penn State Wednesday Practice Notebook - Ohio State edition
Dylan Callaghan-Croley & Zane Brancefield
Happy Valley Insider

The Penn State Nittany Lions are in the midst of preparing for their biggest game of the season this wekeend against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in what will be the first top five matchup at Beaver Stadium in 25 years.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions welcomed the media for their usual practice window availability. Happy Valley Insider's Zane Brancefield was on hand for the practice and here are the takeaway's from today's window.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement