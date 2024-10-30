Penn State Wednesday Practice Notebook - Ohio State edition

in other news
Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition
Penn State Football is expected to host a long list of visitors for the upcoming Ohio State game.
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend
One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.
PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State
The PSU 365 Pod breaks down James Franklin's Monday afternoon press conference + offer early look at Ohio State.
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Penn State's top five matchup on Saturday.
in other news
Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition
Penn State Football is expected to host a long list of visitors for the upcoming Ohio State game.
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend
One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are in the midst of preparing for their biggest game of the season this wekeend against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in what will be the first top five matchup at Beaver Stadium in 25 years.
On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions welcomed the media for their usual practice window availability. Happy Valley Insider's Zane Brancefield was on hand for the practice and here are the takeaway's from today's window.
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB