Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that Penn State has made a much-anticipated addition to their wide receiver room. In a move that Nittany Lion fans and coaches have been waiting for, four-star wide receiver signee Tyseer Denmark has officially enrolled on campus.

Denmark was a standout at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia last fall. This came after previously playing for another Philly private school power in Roman Catholic. Denmark brings a high ceiling and play-making ability to the wide receiver room that is sorely lacking.

The size and athletic build are there for Denmark to make an impact early in his collegiate career. Talent and on-field ability have never been the concerns with Denmark.

Getting Denmark on campus now instead of having to wait until camp starts in August is big for both player and team. While he will start behind the curve, there is a path to playing time for Denmark this fall. It would not be a surprise to see him firmly in the wide receiver rotation by the end of the season.