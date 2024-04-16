Penn State wide receiver Malick Meiga enters transfer portal
Another Penn State wide receiver has hit the transfer portal. Redshirt senior Malick Meiga has entered the transfer portal according to Rivals, Meiga joins Dante Cephas (committed to Kansas State), Cristian Driver (committed to Minnesota), and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as wide receivers to do so this offseason.
As a result of redshirting in 2020 and the extra year of eligibility due to COVID, wherever Meiga lands he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
After redshirting in 2020, Meiga went on to play in 23 games across the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons for the Nittany Lions. Most of his playing time came on special teams, including having played in 12 of the team's 13 games in 2022 when he was a key special teams cog.
Due to his work on special teams in 2022, Meiga was named a team captain for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, injuries limited Meiga's season to just 7 games. As a result of his injury issues, Meiga hauled in just 1 reception for 7 yards and failed to make the impact he was hoping for on special teams.
Meiga finishes his Nittany Lion career with 9 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Most of that came not just in one game, but on one play when he had a 78-yard touchdown reception in a victory over Rutgers in 2021. A game in which Miega, among others, were thrusted into a larger role do a flu bug that had gutted the team ahead of kickoff.
Looking at how this impacts Penn State, while the wide receiver room remains a major question mark Meiga was unlikely to make an impact on offense this fall. It will mean that Penn State will need a new special teams captain this fall, however. The Nittany Lions will continue to scour the transfer portal for wide receiver help, but that is something they would have done even had Meiga not entered the transfer portal.
