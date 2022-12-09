Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington has played his final game as a Nittany Lion. On Friday afternoon, the Richmond (TX) native announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final two years of eligibility at Penn State. The 2020 signee emerged as one of the Big Ten's top wide receivers in the last two seasons with a combined 110 receptions for 1,431 yards. Washington for the NIttany Lions in 2022 played in 10 games, totaling a team-leading 46 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns. After missing the Nittany Lions' win over Rutgers on November 19, head coach James Franklin announced that Washington was done for the season due to an injury.

The departure of Washington officially means that the Nittany Lions' will be losing their top two wide receivers from the 2022 season as senior Mitchell Tinsley will depart after exhausting his eligibility. Tinsley recorded 45 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Nittany Lions after transferring into the program from Western Kentucky last offseason. The program is currently in the midst of hitting the transfer portal extremely hard at the wide receiver position, being in play for names such as Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. Currently, the NIttany Lions' top returning wide receiver would be KeAndre Lambert-Smith totaled 21 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns. They're also set to return Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford, and Omari Evans among others.

