Setting the stage… It may not have been the picture perfect day in Pasadena but it was a beautiful one for the most part. Mid-50s with an overcast, the weather couldn’t have been much better. As the game went on, the rain began to fall but perhaps the rain added to the final moments of Penn State’s surprising 2022 season.

Nicholas Singleton and KeAndre Lambert-Smith… We’re two of the offensive stars for Penn State. Singleton joined the likes of Ki-Jana Carter and

The true freshman tailback rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries while Lambert-Smirh has three receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. Nittany Nation earlier on Monday pegged him as a potential breakout candidate for the Nittany Lions.

A legacy defining game… For Sean Clifford, the sixth year quarterback has had his ups and downs, fans have shown love and have shown displeasure but his final game as a Nittany Lion was a legacy defining one. He had one his best games as a Nittany Lion completing 16-of-22 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The kid from Cincinnati was nearly perfect in the game, never in danger of throwing a turnover and throwing several game changing passes in the process.

The game was over when….. Sean Clifford threw to a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for an 88-yard touchdown. The second straight 80+ yard touchdown from the Nittany Lions made it a 35-14 game, putting the Utes away for good.

James Franklin… Now has four 11 win seasons at Penn State and his first since 2019. It was also the Nittany Lions first Rose Bowl since the 1994 season.