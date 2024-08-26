During his weekly press conference ahead of Penn State's season opener against West Virginia this weekend, Penn State head coach James Franklin told the media that redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kaden Saunders is working his way back from some 'bumps and bruises'.

"Kaden's got some bumps and bruises," Franklin said. "He's missed some time, so we're working through that right now and obviously we're hopeful that he'll be able to go this week and be full go and be able to factor back in for us."

The Columbus, Ohio native prior to the bumps and bruises was having a good fall camp for the Nittany Lions and seemed likely to have a bigger role in 2024 after recording eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons.

The 2022 signee was a Rivals top-100 prospect. However, Saunders to his own addmission 'wasn't prepared' for the college game when he enrolled in 2022, especially from a physical standpoint. In result, he fell behind and never was really able to gain too much traction that season.

After a dissapointing 2022 considering the expectations originally surrounding the former four-star prospect, Saunders appeared in all 12 games last season for Penn State, recording six receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

It wasn an improvement but it was still far from the impact that many would've expected from Saunders when he originally signed with the Nittany Lions.

With that, it will be a key storyline to watch early this season to see if Saunders, building momentum heading into his third season will be able to work through the bumps and bruises and avoid any setbacks.

From a Penn State perspective, the possibility of not having Saunders would certaintly be a hit to the program's wide receiver room but would leave its biggest impact on special teams.

Last season, Saunders was the Nittany Lions' primary punt returner, returning 13 punts for 88 yards. Their alternative punt returner, Daequan Hardy is now vying for a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster.

If Saunders isn't ready to go on Saturday, it leaves a major question mark of who will be tapped to be the Nittany Lions' punt returner against West Virginia. In what is expectated to be a rather close game with the spread currently sitting at -8.5 in favor of Penn State, special teams could end up being a crucial part of Saturday's matchup in Morgantown, and any special teams gaffs could prove costly.