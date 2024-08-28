PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State WR Omari Evans generating excitement ahead of junior season

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Nearly two years ago to the day, Omari Evans made his Penn State debut as a true freshman against the Purdue Boilermakers. While he did not record a reception in that game, it was a notable debut.

Why?

Because on the Nittany Lions game winning drive against the Boilermakers, Evans was on the field. In fact, he was on the field for the game winning touchdown. While for many it would go unnoticed, it was a mark of trust by the Nittany Lions coaching staff at the time on a very young and raw wide receiver.

Coming out of Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, Evans was the true embodiment of an athlete but spent a majority of his time taking snaps at quarterback.

Overall, his true freshman season was a quiet one, just five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. That being said, the Texas native's presence on the field as a true freshman didn't go unnoticed.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

His flashes as a true freshman plus his sub-4.4 speed and tremendous athleticism made him a potential breakout candidate for the 2023 season. Ultimately, that was not the case. Instead he recorded just four receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown across nine games.

The quiet season left many wondering what the potential ceiling was for Evans heading into this offseason and what the future may hold for the former three-star prospect.

But perhaps, the expectations of that breakout season were just a year too early.

On Wednesday, while talking to the media, Penn State head coach James Franklin, unprompted, brought up Evans and his performance on the practice field heading into the Nittany Lions' season opener.

"Now that I'm in my 50s, I'm starting to forget things," Franklin jokingly said. "The other day you guys asked me about the wide outs and I didn't mention Omari. Omari had a great training camp and we're expecting him to have a big year," he said.

Later on in his media availability, Franklin was asked to elaborate more on Evans' and where he stands coming into the season.

"He's had a really good camp and he's made a huge stride," Franklin said. "Omari is the guy I think everybody's excited for to come out and play well early on and gain confidence. He's one of these guys that his career could just take off. You talk about speed, size, athleticism, intelligence. He's got all the things that you're looking for."

"I think when he first got here he was a really good athlete and maybe a little bit of a track guy who's really growing into football, and understanding what it takes at this level," Franklin added.

"But he's a guy that there's a lot of excitement within the program a few big catches and a few big plays and he could be a guy we're talking about very different at the end of the season than maybe the conversations that are going on right now and we believe that will happen."

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS13ci1vbWFyaS1ldmFucy1nZW5lcmF0aW5n LWV4Y2l0ZW1lbnQtYWhlYWQtb2YtanVuaW9yLXNlYXNvbiIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGVubnN0 YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGVubi1zdGF0ZS13ci1vbWFyaS1l dmFucy1nZW5lcmF0aW5nLWV4Y2l0ZW1lbnQtYWhlYWQtb2YtanVuaW9yLXNl YXNvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==