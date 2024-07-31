On Teusday evening, Penn State wide receiver target Koby Howard, the no. 145 player nationally a top-30 wide receiver announced his top four of Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Florida. The final four for Howard comes after a weekend visit to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound Howard also notably moved his commitment date up from late August to this upcoming Sunday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m. another strong sign in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-1 wide reciever has nearly 40 scholarship offers including notable offers from programs that missed the cut in; Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Missouri, and Notre Dame.