Penn State WR target Koby Howard announces finalist, moves up commitment
On Teusday evening, Penn State wide receiver target Koby Howard, the no. 145 player nationally a top-30 wide receiver announced his top four of Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Florida. The final four for Howard comes after a weekend visit to Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-1, 174-pound Howard also notably moved his commitment date up from late August to this upcoming Sunday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m. another strong sign in favor of the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-1 wide reciever has nearly 40 scholarship offers including notable offers from programs that missed the cut in; Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Missouri, and Notre Dame.
This summer, Howard took official visits to both Ole Miss and Penn State, he is currently scheduled tot take visits this fall to Florida State and Florida. It's unclear if those visits will still take place following his commitment to the program of his choice on Sunday.
Penn State currently holds 21 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks 11th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Penn State holds 11 four-star commitments in the cycle.
