Penn State Wrestler Roman Bravo-Young to return for one last season

Penn State Wrestling got some good news today as the 2021 and 2022 defending NCAA Champion at 133-pounds, Roman Bravo-Young , announced he will return to State College for one last go around with the Nittany Lions.

As mentioned above, Bravo-Young is coming off a stellar year where he once again was both the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Champion at the 133-pound weight class, this was Beavo-Young's second conference and NCAA title in a row.

As a fourth-year wrestler this past season, he went 22-0 during the regular season throughout dual matches, extending his win steak to 36 straight victories dating all the way back to March of 2020.

Expect Bravo-Young to once again be a force for the Nittany Lions program for the 2022-2023 season, as he hopes to lead Penn State to their first back to back NCAA Team titles since the 2018 and 2019 seasons.