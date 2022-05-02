 Penn State Wrestler Roman Bravo-Young to return for one last season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 17:27:14 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Penn State Wrestler Roman Bravo-Young to return for one last season

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Wrestling got some good news today as the 2021 and 2022 defending NCAA Champion at 133-pounds, Roman Bravo-Young, announced he will return to State College for one last go around with the Nittany Lions.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

As mentioned above, Bravo-Young is coming off a stellar year where he once again was both the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Champion at the 133-pound weight class, this was Beavo-Young's second conference and NCAA title in a row.

As a fourth-year wrestler this past season, he went 22-0 during the regular season throughout dual matches, extending his win steak to 36 straight victories dating all the way back to March of 2020.

Expect Bravo-Young to once again be a force for the Nittany Lions program for the 2022-2023 season, as he hopes to lead Penn State to their first back to back NCAA Team titles since the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}