Penn State Wrestlingpicked up two new top recruits on Monday evening, with the commitments of Cole Mirasola and Connor Mirasola . The brothers are the Lions' most recent set of twins, and add to an already stacked 2024 recruiting class.

Cole is ranked 21st overall on the Class of 2024 recruiting board and wrestles 195 pounds. Connor is ranked 11th and wrestles at 182.

Both brothers are from Jackson, Wisconsin, from West Bend West High School, and are products of Askren Wrestling Academy, which is run by 2x NCAA Champion Ben Askren.

After already having the strongest recruitment class for 2024 with names like Mason Gibson, Joe Sealey, and Zack Ryder, Penn State probably has no competition in terms of incoming talent for that year.

Juniors Cole and Connor are the first set of twins to wrestle for the Lions since Andrew and Dylan Alton. Coming out of high school, Andrew and Dylan were ranked #2 and #8, respectively, and both had good careers at Penn State. Dylan was an All-American, placing 3rd in 2012, and Andrew's career was hit by shoulder injuries, before graduating and heading to Franklin & Marshall as an assistant coach for a few years.