Penn State Wrestling at the NCAA Championships: How to watch, odds, & more

Below, Happy Valley Insider provides everything you need to know for this weekend’s national championships.

The Nittany Lions enter the NCAA Championships with a perfect 15-0 record including 8-0 against Big Ten Competition. They'll look for their fourth straight team national championship this weekend and their 14th overall with 11 of their 13 coming since the 2011 season.

In less than 48 hours, Penn State Wrestling will begin its pursuit of another NCAA team championship, while all 10 individual starters chase their own national titles.

Penn State is such a massive favorite and near lock in the minds of sportsbooks to win that they're offering "Winner without Penn State". For those who are wondering Iowa (+200), Oklahoma State (+220), Northern Iowa (+350), and Virginia Tech (+550) are favored to finish second, third, and fourth based on the winner without betting odds.

125: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl... Lilledahl is looking to win his first All-American honors and national championship this year. He enters with a 19-2 record and is 7-2 against opponents in the field this year.

133: No. 8 Braedan Davis... Davis is looking for his first All-American honor and national championship. He was 12-5 this season and 6-4 against those in the field

141: No. 2 Beau Bartlett... Bartlett is already a two-time All-American but is still searching for his first national championship this season. he's been fantastic this year with a 21-1 overall record and an 11-1 record against those in the field, his lone loss against Minnesota's Vance VomBauer in the Big Ten Championships.

149: No. 3 Shayne Van Ness... Van Ness is looking for two All-American honors in two years while also chasing his first national championship after finishing third last season. He is 20-2 this season with 11 wins against those competing this weekend.

157: No. 1 Tyler Kasak... Kasak will look for his second-straight All-American honors while hoping to improve on his third-place finish from a season ago. At 17-1 this season, he has 10 wins against wrestlers in the field.

165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink... Messenbrink will look to win his first national championship after narrowly missing out last season, finishing as the runner-up. He enters the championships with a 22-0 record including 10 wins over those also wrestling this weekend.

174: No. 2 Levi Haines... A two-time All-American, Haines will hope to win a second career NCAA title after winning the national championship at 157 last year. He is 20-1 this season with nine wins over wrestlers competing this weekend.

184: No. 1 Carter Starocci... The big one. Carter Starocci is chasing history this weekend looking for his fifth national championship, which would make him the only collegiate wrestler to ever do so. The four-time All-American and four-time champion enters the weekend with a 21-0 record this season and hasn't lost a match that he's wrestled in since his freshman season (85 straight wins not counting two medical forfeits).



197: No. 4 Josh Barr... The redshirt freshman will be looking to earn his first All-American status this weekend while also looking for his first career title. He is 16-3 this season with seven wins over wrestlers in the field.

285: No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet... To defend his crown, Kerkvliet will have a tough road including a likely battle against Gable Steveson in the finals. Kerkvliet's lone loss this season was to Steveson in the Big Ten Tournament. Overall, he's 18-1 this season including eight wins against the field, and will look for his fifth All-American status and second national championship overall.