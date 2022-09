Penn State Wrestling has picked up a commitment from big time in New York state champ and class of 2024 wrestler Zack Ryder out of Minisink Valley High School over in New York.

The 2024 prospect best projects as a 184lb or 197lb wrestler the collegiate level. He is currently ranked No. 4 overall per Willie Saylor's class of 2024 big board.

Now Ryder recently dropped a 3-3 TB2 match to Oklahoma state commit Brayden Thompson at a recent Who’s No. 1 event. He also earned a bronze medal in the freestyle 80kg weight class at the 2022 United World Championships in Rome back in late July.

