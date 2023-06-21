As for the younger Cunningham, he wrestled at both 120-pounds and 145-pounds during his two postseasons thus far. He is also coming off his second-straight year on the podium at Hershey in the PIAA Wrestling Championships, where he took fourth recently after successfully defending district and regional titles, finishing this past season with a record of 28-7.

Now the name might sound familiar as the Cunningham is the son of assistant coach Casey Cunningham.

Penn State Wrestling picked up another commitment recently as 2025 wrestler Asher Cunningham out of State College Area High School made the decision to stay home and wrestle for the Nittany Lions.

Cunningham currently sits as the 61st overall recruit in the Class of 2025 according to MatScouts.

Now although he finished his sophomore campaign at 145-pounds, PA Wrestling records show he competed as high as 160 and also wrestled 152-pounds for several matches. With two years of high school left for Asher Cunningham, it appears we will have to wait a bit to get a better projecting on his college weight class, especially as he has shown versatility throughout the first two years.

As for his father, Casey Cunningham has been coaching at Penn State for 15 years now and was named an Assistant Coach by Head Coach Cael Sanderson back in April 2009 after he took over the program. Cunningham was the 1999 NCAA Champion at 157-pounds and it seemed to be meant to be that he would end up in State College as he won that crown in the Bryce Jordan Center. He was also Central Michigan's first ever Division-I NCAA Wrestling Champion.

