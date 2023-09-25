Penn State Wrestling lands top ranked 2025 recruit PJ Duke
Penn State Wrestling has landed a huge commitment in the Class of 2025 as PJ Duke has decided to join the Nittany Lions.
Duke is one of the top-ranked recruits out of the Class of 2025 and hails from Minisink Valley, New York. According to FloWrestling, in June, Duke was planning to keep his options open in terms of a commitment and had a list of colleges released that included Princeton, Cornell, Rutgers, Lehigh, and Penn State.
As is likely going to be a 157-pounder in college, Duke, who is currently a high school junior, the timing will line up nicely as Levi Haines will be departing around the same time as Duke gets to Happy Valley.
Duke had a successful sophomore campaign that was unfortunately cut short due to an injury that required surgery.
Duke had initially come to a decision on Sunday, according to MatScouts, who put up a Tweet that confirmed the Junior had officially planned to put his decision up early this week. Insider Pat Mineo had almost simultaneously Tweeted that Penn State was set to land a massive commitment this week.
The list of accolades for PJ Duke includes a Super 32 Championship, which he won by Major Decision 21-8 last year, and a Walsh Ironman Championship. He also won a State Title in 7th Grade.
