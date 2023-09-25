Penn State Wrestling has landed a huge commitment in the Class of 2025 as PJ Duke has decided to join the Nittany Lions.

Duke is one of the top-ranked recruits out of the Class of 2025 and hails from Minisink Valley, New York. According to FloWrestling, in June, Duke was planning to keep his options open in terms of a commitment and had a list of colleges released that included Princeton, Cornell, Rutgers, Lehigh, and Penn State.

As is likely going to be a 157-pounder in college, Duke, who is currently a high school junior, the timing will line up nicely as Levi Haines will be departing around the same time as Duke gets to Happy Valley.