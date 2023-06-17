Penn State's Wrestling Coaching Staff will grow by one this Summer. The Staff posted a job on the University's "MyWorkDay" job portal earlier this week, stating it would seek an Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season. In January, the NCAA's Division I Council chose to eliminate the voluntary coach designation across the NCAA's highest level, adding to the coaching limit in sports. "The Council's actions today for coaching limits reflect the ongoing efforts within Division I to modernize NCAA rules," Chair of the Divison I Council Lynda Tealer said in January when the decision was made. "These changes will ease the burden on campus compliance staffs and increase the number of coaches who can assist with recruiting activities." "This job will be filled as a level 2 or level 3, depending upon the successful candidate's competencies, education, and experience. Typically requires a Bachelors degree or higher plus one year of related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience for a level 2. Additional experience and/or education and competencies are required for higher-level jobs. Division 1 coaching and/or playing experience preferred."

The posting will give another spot on the coaching staff, which brings another set of options forward for who would be ideal to fill the spot. While the names of Penn State Legends who stayed local to State College after grating, there are several that would be considered no-brainers, but prior engagements likely will take them out of the running. Bo Nickal is pursing an MMA Career, David Taylor has another several years on the International Circuit and has his own program at M2. However, there are others that would make for ideal options, so let's take a look at couple of potential targets.

JASON NOLF

One of the best technical wrestlers and clinicians in recent memory, Jason Nolf is the first one that comes to mind that could fill this spot wonderfully. Nolf stayed in Center County after graduating and is still attempting to make World and Olympic teams as he continues to inch closer to Kyle Dake. A wonderful clinician who always added excitement to Sunday afternoons in Rec Hall, Nolf would not only add to the already solid technical side to things in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex, but he would also reap the benefits of training (like he does every day) in the room. Nolf could add a lot of good commentary from the corner of the mat, too, of course.

ZAIN RETHERFORD

Zain Retherford seems like another completely ideal option. Making World Teams and, hopefully Olympic Teams would likely be a tiny distraction to his coaching. The training grind never stops and a familiar face would be good for the staff and great to round out the lighter weights with a hammer every day. Both Nolf and Retherford are technically sound, which would make them great coaches. There are great wrestlers who do not translate into great coaches, unfortunately. I don't believe Zain or Nolf fall into that category.

ED RUTH

Eddie Ruth already has a few years of Assistant Coaching experience under his belt after taking a job at the University of Illinois. While unlikely because of younger brother Edmund's spot on the team, Ed would be a great addition to any wrestling room, but Penn State's would be a great fit because of his legendary past. Couple it with experience, and it makes for a perfect fit.

NICO MEGALUDIS