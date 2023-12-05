“It was tough because he came in and had to sit most of his first year with an injury. It’s a little setback for him, but it stinks for him, stinks for the team," Sanderson said.

Penn State's lineup just lost a major contributor, with Head Coach Cael Sanderson confirming today during a media scrum outside of the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex that Shayne Van Ness will not compete this year due to injury.

On Sunday, Van Ness was absent from the lineup, with Freshman Tyler Kasak taking his place at 149. It was not anything out of the ordinary as several names, including Aaron Brooks, were out of the lineup during the home opener against Lehigh.

Van Ness also wrestled Kyle Parco at the NWCA All-Star Classic, getting a 5-1 victory.

However, it appears that whatever ailment Van Ness has is serious enough to sideline him for the year. It is a blow to the Lions, especially as Van Ness finished third at the NCAA Championships in March.

On Sunday, Kasak started and won, but Sanderson did not comment on whether or not that would be the choice for the Lions moving forward.