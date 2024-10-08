Penn State Wrestling releases 2024-25 Schedule

Penn State will kick off the season at the NWCA All Star-Class in Rec Hall, where six Nittany Lions will take the mat against worthy foes. You can read our coverage on that here:

Penn State has finally released the 2024-25 season schedule, featuring seven home duals and two meets in the Bryce Jordan Center, where the Lions will host both Iowa and Michigan in back-to-back weeks.

On November 17, the very next day, Penn State will host Drexel in Rec Hall at 1 p.m. The following dual will take place in Lehigh on December 8, following a home match against Wyoming.

Penn State will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Journeymen Collegiate Duals against Binghamton, Arkansas-Little Rock, and Missouri on December 22.

January will feature Michigan State on the 10th at home, then Nebraska and Rutgers in away matches on the 17th and 24th. Iowa will come to town on the 31st at the BJC.

February features home matches against Michigan in the BJC on the 7th, then Maryland in Rec Hall on the 9th. The Lions then travel to Columbus for a dual against the Ohio State Buckeyes on February 14, then to Champagne, Illinois on the 16th against the Illini.

The year will be capped off at Rec Hall against American University.

Penn State will be at Northwestern on March 8th and 9th for the Big Ten Championships for the first time since 2011, where they won their first Conference Title under Cael Sanderson.

NCAAs will be in Philadelphia this year from March 20th to the 22nd.

The full schedule is as follows - home matches are in CAPS:

- Sat, Nov 16 - NWCA All-Star Classic - Rec Hall 7p

- Sun, Nov 17 - DREXEL 1p

- Sun, Nov 24 - Army Black Knight Invitational, West Point, NY 10a

- Sun, Dec 8 Lehigh 2p

-Sun, Dec 15 - WYOMING 1p

- Sun, Dec 22 - Journeymen Collegiate Duals, Nashville, TN

- Fri, Jan 10 - MICHIGAN STATE TBD

- Fri, Jan 17 - Nebraska TBD

- Fri, Jan 24 - Rutgers TBD

- Fri, Jan 31 - IOWA 7p

- Fri, Feb 7 - MICHIGAN 7p

- Sun, Feb 9 - MARYLAND TBD

- Fri, Feb 14 - Ohio State TBD

- Sun, Feb 16 - Illinois TBD

- Fri, Feb 21 - AMERICAN 7p

- Sat-Sun, March 8-9 - B1G Championships, Evanston, Ill

- Thurs-Sun, March 20-22 - NCAA Wrestling Championships, Philadelphia, PA