As the season is now in full swing, it also appears that the Lions have landed on a lineup for the year. Early-season duals seemed to give more wrestlers an opportunity to land a starting spot, but the weight classes that were up for grabs, including 125 and 149, seem to have their suitors.

Penn State Wrestling's first B1G conference dual will come this Sunday in Rec Hall against the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m., launching what will be the toughest stretch of the schedule for the Nittany Lions.

Braeden Davis is now looking like the starter for the year at 125, as the true freshman has accumulated a 9-0 record and won his first two starts against Hofstra and Oregon State.

Meanwhile, Tyler Kasak, another true freshman, appears to be the guy at 149 after returning All-American Shayne Van Ness was sidelined for the year due to injury.

Notable matchups for Sunday's dual include Beau Bartlett, ranked #2 at 141, who will go up against #23 Dan Fongaro, who sits at 15-1 on the year. Bartlett escaped a close match last weekend by winning in Sudden Victory but will look to get back on track with another top-notch performance against Fongaro, who transferred from Columbia this offseason.

We also hope to see the next installment of the rivalry between #1 Carter Starocci and #23 Donnell Washington, who is the last wrestler to beat Starocci, a three-time NCAA Champion. The two have shared some memorable, chippy matches over the past few seasons. However, Washington is not listed on the Hoosier's roster for Sunday, which means he could be sidelined due to injury or rest. Indiana is wrestling Rutgers on Friday night, so there is the potential for both. Washington is not listed on the roster of potential matchups for Indiana's dual against Rutgers, either.

Penn State has wrestled Indiana 24 times and has won all but one matchup. The Lions have never lost to the Hoosiers, although they did tie on one occasion, which occurred 11 matchups ago.

Most recently, Penn State topped Indiana 35-8 last year, which took place at Wilkinson Hall.

