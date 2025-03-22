Penn State Wrestling Sending Three To 2025 NCAA Wrestling Finals

Penn State Wrestling will send three wrestlers to the NCAA Wrestling Championship Finals on Saturday night.
Advancing from this weekend's sessions to the championship matches was Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (184), and Josh Barr (197).
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
WHEN?
Day Three of the 2025 NCAA Championships is set to begin at 11:00am ET on Saturday afternoon with the consolation finals, but the three Nittany Lions finalists will take the mat around 7:00 pm ET later tonight.
WHERE?
The NCAA Wrestling Championships this year are taking place at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania or better known as the home of the Philadelphia 76ers.
HOW TO WATCH OR LISTEN?
Penn State's three championship matches on Sunday will be televised nationally on ESPN as well as on ESPN+ pp.
Fans can listen to the NCAA Championships on Saturday night via LionsVision.
WHO WILL EACH NITTANY LION FACE ON SUNDAY?
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board