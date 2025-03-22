Penn State Wrestling Sending Three To 2025 NCAA Wrestling Finals

Advancing from this weekend's sessions to the championship matches was Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (184), and Josh Barr (197).

Penn State Wrestling will send three wrestlers to the NCAA Wrestling Championship Finals on Saturday night.

Day Three of the 2025 NCAA Championships is set to begin at 11:00am ET on Saturday afternoon with the consolation finals, but the three Nittany Lions finalists will take the mat around 7:00 pm ET later tonight.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships this year are taking place at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania or better known as the home of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Penn State's three championship matches on Sunday will be televised nationally on ESPN as well as on ESPN+ pp.

Fans can listen to the NCAA Championships on Saturday night via LionsVision.