Penn State Wrestling Weekly Zoom: Cael Sanderson and Nick Lee // 2-14-22

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and wrestler Nick Lee spoke with the media about the program's recent matches.

-- On the weekend off: They had some time off, but we also had a chance really to step our conditioning up and get some work in. Now it's just get ready to compete on Sunday.

-- On tourney prep: It's not any different than normal. Just a week of "gritty training."

-- On Brady: He was on solid shape, but never really had a chance to focus in on conditioning. No answer as to weight.

-- On injuries: This time of year you've definitely got some bumps and bruises. There's never been a team they've had that didn't. Adds that we'll see who goes Sunday, that'll be decided the day before and it depends what's in the best interest of each guy.

-- On senior day/not having a ton of seniors: I think we have more kids that will be moving on that you think. Kids that have graduated or exhausted their eligibility. But we may not know that until later on and for Cael, nationals is more senior night for him.

-- On Haines: He's just a great kid and works really hard. Great student, great human being and he competes really hard. Says that his best wrestling is ahead of him.

-- On Nick Lee graduating: Was an AA when we needed his points, and battled back to fifth place after losing. Adds that he's a good guy and great leader and that he offers consistency in his attitude and work ethic.