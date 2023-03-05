Penn State Wrestling wraps up B1G Championship with team title
Joey Klender
•
NittanyNation
Wrestling Analyst
The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team locked up their first B1G team title since 2019 on Sunday by outlasting the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Conference Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the University of Michigan.
Led by Seniors Roman Bravo-Young and Max Dean, Juniors Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Greg Kerkvliet, and Freshman Levi Haines, the Lions locked up the team title following strong performance from each wrestler in the finals.
The Lions started the finals at 133 with Roman Bravo-Young, who took down Aaron Nagao of Minnesota with a solid 5-2 decision. He became Penn State's eighth three-time B1G Champion with the victory.
At 157, freshman Levi Haines took down #1 seed and #1 ranked Peyton Robb of Nebraska with a 3-1 sudden victory win in overtime. Haines won the starting job mid-season and had his redshirt pulled after the dual in the BJC vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes. After setting lofty expectations for himself after several impressive performances, Haines has continued to improve and has won his first B1G title following an impressive run in Ann Arbor.
Penn State locked up the team title after Iowa's Patrick Kennedy dropped a 9-6 decision to Wisconsin's top-ranked Dean Hamiti. The clinching of the team title gave Penn State its first conference championship since 2019.
At 174, Junior Carter Starocci picked up his second B1G title after a win over #2 seed and Pennsylvania native Mikey Labriola with a dominant 6-1 decision win.
Starocci's performance was followed up by 184 #1 seed and top-ranked Aaron Brooks, who continued Penn State's dominant run at the B1G Championships with a 12-2 major decision over Ohio State's Kaleb Romero. Brooks followed RBY by becoming the Lions' ninth three-time B1G Champion with his dominant win.
Max Dean dropped a tough 6-3 decision in the finals to #10 Silas Allred of Nebraska. Dean just couldn't get his offense going and Allred continued a solid run through the B1G tournament by knocking off the Lions' returning NCAA champ at 197. Dean will look to rebound in Tulsa and follow up with another National Championship.
Finally, Greg Kerkvliet had an opportunity to redeem an earlier loss to Michigan's Mason Parris, who helped reignite Kerk's fire as a competitor halfway through the season. Kerkvliet and Parris went into sudden victory after seven minutes couldn't separate the two. Parris had a one point lead but Penn State picked up a point after Kerk continued to push the action and forced a stalling point. Parris was able to secure a takedown in SV, and took down Kerk 5-3.