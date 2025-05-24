Rivals250 OL Carter Scruggs Discusses Official Visits & Decision Factors

This Saturday, the Under Armour Regional Camp series will make their annual stop in the Garden State, as prospects from
Find out what Penn State is getting in 2026 CB commitment Jaziel Hart.
The updated weights for the 10 2025 signees who enrolled in Happy Valley this weekend.
Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class remains ranked inside the top five of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
The PSU 365 Podcast reacts to Penn State Football landing a commitment from 2026 Virginia DB Jaziel Hart.
This Saturday, the Under Armour Regional Camp series will make their annual stop in the Garden State, as prospects from
Find out what Penn State is getting in 2026 CB commitment Jaziel Hart.
The updated weights for the 10 2025 signees who enrolled in Happy Valley this weekend.