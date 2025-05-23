Rivals250 OT Grayson McKeogh sets trio of official visits, commitment date

Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh has three official visits planned.

He will kick things off at Penn State during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. After that, McKeogh heads to South Bend for a visit to Notre Dame from June 13 through June 15. He concludes his official visit schedule during the weekend of June 20 through June 22 with a trip to Texas.

McKeogh also has a commitment date in mind, as he plans to make his decision on July 1.

The La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania) standout is a member of the prestigious Rivals250, ranking as the No. 202 prospect nationally. McKeogh also currently ranks as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle.

McKeogh spoke with Rivals.com to discuss each of his three finalists, what he is looking forward to during the official visits and the biggest factors he is looking for in a college program.