Published May 23, 2025
Blue White Scouting: What Does Jaziel Hart Bring to Penn State?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
On Thursday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions added a commitment to their 2026 recruiting class from Virginia cornerback Jaziel Hart.

The three-star prospect committed to the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee but held over two dozen offers in his recruitment.

The Roanoke, Virginia native is commitment No. 17 for the Nittany Lions in their class, which currently ranks top five in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Below, Happy Valley Insider dives into what Penn State is getting in the three-star cornerback.

