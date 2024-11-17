PFF Grades & Stats from Penn State's 49-10 win over Purdue

The Nittany Lions dominated the game from the start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before using a 21-point third quarter to truly put the game away in the third quarter with three touchdowns.

The Penn State Nittany Lions cruised to a 49-10 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

In the win, Penn State outgained Purdue 539 to 302 including 234 rushing yards on the ground while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

The Nittany Lions' signal callers Drew Allar and Beau Pribula were fantastic, completing a combined 22-of-27 passing attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

The star of the show, however, was none other than tight end Tyler Warren who led the way with eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown while also totaling three carries for 63 yards and a score on the ground. The Mackey Award front-runner now has 67 receptions, 808 yards, and five touchdowns this season as a receiving threat while adding 16 carries for 157 yards and four scores to his yards from scrimmage.

Defensively, Abdul Carter was dominant despite not recording any sacks. The potential top 10 pick in next April's NFL Draft had five tackles in the game including two tackles for loss.

But who were the top performers according to Pro Football Focus?

Happy Valley Insider subscribers can take a look at PFF's grades and advanced stats for the Nittany Lions in our Lions Den forum, by clicking here.

