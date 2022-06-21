Phenix City (AL) DE Tomarrion Parker commits to Penn State
In one of the more impressive recruiting wins for the Penn State Football program during the James Franklin era, the Nittany Lions on Tuesday landed Rivals250 four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker.
Parker's commitment to the Nittany Lions comes just two days removed from his official visit to the program.
For most of his recruitment, Penn State was a quiet but present team, after all, few programs of the 20+ offers he has received have been recruiting him as long as the Nittany Lions. The program first extended its offer to the Alabama native in April of 2021. Since then, they've continued to push for Parker and earned themselves an official visit. That official visit paid off this past weekend in what is looking to be a very successful one for James Franklin and his staff.
Parker for most of his recruitment was considered a Georgia lean and likely to end up a Bulldog. However, despite multiple unofficial visits to Athens, his recruitment began to go other directions. Instead of getting to Athens for an official visit, he scheduled one for Michigan State on June 24 as well as trips to Florida and Tennessee in October. Now those visits appear unlikely to happen with his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
Parker is the Nittany Lions' 14th commitment in their top-10 ranked 2023 recruiting class and joins Middle Village (NY) DT Tyriq Blanding and Philadelphia (PA), DE Jameial Lyons, as future members of Penn State's defensive line. He's also the third recruit to join the program's recruiting class this month, alongside Blanding and four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes. Parker is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the 175th best player as well as the nation's 15th best strongside defensive end.
This past season as a junior for Phenix City, Parker recorded 75 tackles including 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss.
Stay tuned here at Nittany Nation for more on Parker's commitment to the Nittany Lions and Penn State football recruiting intel.