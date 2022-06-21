Phenix City (AL) DE Tomarrion Parker commits to Penn State

In one of the more impressive recruiting wins for the Penn State Football program during the James Franklin era, the Nittany Lions on Tuesday landed Rivals250 four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker.

Parker's commitment to the Nittany Lions comes just two days removed from his official visit to the program.

For most of his recruitment, Penn State was a quiet but present team, after all, few programs of the 20+ offers he has received have been recruiting him as long as the Nittany Lions. The program first extended its offer to the Alabama native in April of 2021. Since then, they've continued to push for Parker and earned themselves an official visit. That official visit paid off this past weekend in what is looking to be a very successful one for James Franklin and his staff.