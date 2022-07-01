 NittanyNation - PHOTOS: Penn State Football hosts 2022 Lift For Life event
PHOTOS: Penn State Football hosts 2022 Lift For Life event

Heather Weikel
PennState.Rivals.com

On Thursday afternoon, the Penn State Football program hosted their 19th annual Lift for Life event.

The yearly event featured more than 80 members of the Penn State Football program as it pits the Nittany Lions' offense and defense against each other in a series of competitions.

Below you can see the full photo album from the day long event.


{{ article.author_name }}