Players of the game for Penn State's 24-15 loss to Michigan
Penn State suffered its second defeat of the season, falling to Michigan 24-15 in Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions had a similar fate in their previous setback against Ohio State, as the offense was unable to make enough plays to knock off the undefeated Wolverines.
Happy Valley Insider gives our players of the game after the Nittany Lions' loss to Michigan.
OFFENSE: Kaytron Allen
In a game where the Penn State offense struggled for most of the day, sophomore running back Kaytron Allen was arguably the lone bright spot for James Franklin's attack. Allen continued his success in recent weeks, rushing 12 times for 72 yards, good for a 6.0 yard average per attempt. That average mark was his third best on the season, behind last week and in the win over UMass in October.
Penn State went with a run heavy approach on first down and Allen was a big reason why. He also accounted for the longest play of the game for the Nittany Lions and the longest run of the season for himself and fellow backfield mate Nicholas Singleton.
DEFENSE: Dani Dennis-Sutton
Despite allowing 24 points, which is tied for a season-high, the defense played quite well considering the opponent. Sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton turned in one of the best performances of his young career against the Wolverines, as well.
Dennis-Sutton had three solo tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and a sack in the defeat. It was the first time in his career that he's had two tackles for loss in a single game and his fifth sack on the season. That aforementioned sack came on a third down in the second quarter, which forced a Michigan punt.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Riley Thompson
It was a quiet day for the special teams unit this afternoon, but punter Riley Thompson had a successful day at the office while the offense struggled. Thompson had five punts in the loss, amassing a total of 245 yards with a 49 yard average on the day, which was almost five yards more than his average coming into the day.
Thompson pinned Michigan inside its own five yard line in the second half, which looked like it could give the Nittany Lions some momentum, but that did not materialize. The senior also had a season-long punt of 56 yards in the defeat.
