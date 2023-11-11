Penn State suffered its second defeat of the season, falling to Michigan 24-15 in Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions had a similar fate in their previous setback against Ohio State, as the offense was unable to make enough plays to knock off the undefeated Wolverines. Happy Valley Insider gives our players of the game after the Nittany Lions' loss to Michigan.

OFFENSE: Kaytron Allen

In a game where the Penn State offense struggled for most of the day, sophomore running back Kaytron Allen was arguably the lone bright spot for James Franklin's attack. Allen continued his success in recent weeks, rushing 12 times for 72 yards, good for a 6.0 yard average per attempt. That average mark was his third best on the season, behind last week and in the win over UMass in October. Penn State went with a run heavy approach on first down and Allen was a big reason why. He also accounted for the longest play of the game for the Nittany Lions and the longest run of the season for himself and fellow backfield mate Nicholas Singleton.

DEFENSE: Dani Dennis-Sutton

Despite allowing 24 points, which is tied for a season-high, the defense played quite well considering the opponent. Sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton turned in one of the best performances of his young career against the Wolverines, as well. Dennis-Sutton had three solo tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and a sack in the defeat. It was the first time in his career that he's had two tackles for loss in a single game and his fifth sack on the season. That aforementioned sack came on a third down in the second quarter, which forced a Michigan punt.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Riley Thompson