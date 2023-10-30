Penn State on Saturday afternoon defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 33-24 to improve their record to 7-1 on the season. It was an ugly win for the Nittany Lions with the defense having its worst statistical performance of the year while the offense had a rather uninspiring performance before the game-winning touchdown pass from Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Below Happy Valley Insider gives its picks for the Nittany Lions' players of the game in the win over Indiana.

OFFENSE: QB Drew Allar

After a poor performance against Ohio State, Allar bounced back against the Hoosiers with a quality performance from start to finish. He completed 20-of-31 passing attempts for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw his first career at interception but he bounced back with arguably the best pass of his Penn State career, finding KeAndre Lambert-Smith down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown that put the Nittany Lions up 31-24 just minutes after his interception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmV3IEFsbGFyIHRocmV3IGl0IGRlZXAsIGFuZCBLTFMgbWFkZSBh IHBsYXkuIPCfmI88YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAxMCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbDwvYT4gcmV0YWtlcyB0aGUgbGVhZC48YnI+PGJy PvCfk7o6IENCUyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTjY2YkdCQ1lIVSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL042NmJHQkNZSFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmln IFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE4MzQ2MjE3 Nzg3NDQxMTY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjgsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"I think it starts with all the support I have here," Allar said about how he was able to bounce back from the interception. "Whether it's teammates or coaches, I couldn't, couldn't ask for a better group of people to be around as a support system. You know, at the end of the day, stuff happens. You have to flush it; you can't dwell on the past. I mean, at the end of the day, we had another opportunity to go out there and win the game and we did just that and that's why that's why we play football to have opportunities like that to go down and win the game."

DEFENSE: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

The sophomore defensive end was able to have his biggest presence yet as a Nittany Lion with Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover out against the Hoosiers. Denni-Sutton had six tackles including four solo tackles, he also had the biggest defensive play of the game, a strip sack of Brandon Sorsby which resulted in a safety, sealing the win for the Nittany Lions. The former five-star prospect is only scratching the surface of his potential.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGJhbGwganVzdCB3b3VsZCBub3Qgc3RvcCByb2xsaW5nIPCf mIIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1UwU0FQUW1MMloiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9VMFNBUFFtTDJaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMg Q29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCDwn4+IIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0ZCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0c0NGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcx ODM0NzQzNDk0NTA2NTEyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dennis-Sutton didn't realize that he stripped Sorsby of the ball originally. "didn't even know I actually stripped the ball," he said. "I had no idea that it was a strip sack and then I turned around and you know about to do a celebration and then I looked back and see the ball is rumbling or tumbling in the end zone and I was like 'Oh wow, I had no idea that I just did that.'"

SPECIAL TEAMS: P Riley Thompson