Players of the game from Penn State's 51-15 win over Maryland
Penn State took care of business on Saturday in College Park, dominating Maryland en route to a 51-15 win over to move to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play. The nation's top defense played as such for most of the game, holding the Terrapins to an eye popping -49 yards rushing and forcing four turnovers.
Drew Allar and the offense also found success in the win, dropping 51 points, which is the most in a conference game for the Nittany Lions and the second most in a game this season, behind a pair of 63 point outbursts against Delaware and UMass.
Happy Valley Insider gives our players of the game after the Nittany Lions' victory over Maryland.
OFFENSE: Drew Allar
The Nittany Lions' signal caller had one of his most complete performances of the season in the win. Drew Allar finished the night with 240 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes against the Terrapins.
The sophomore quarterback tied a career-high with four scores through the air (also did so against Iowa earlier this season) and had his highest yardage total since week one against West Virginia. If not for a drop in the end zone by Tyler Warren in the fourth quarter, Allar would have had a fifth touchdown. He also did most of his damage in the first three quarters before Beau Pribula came in for mop up duty down the stretch.
DEFENSE: Adisa Isaac
You could go a few different ways with today's defensive player of the game, as Penn State finished with six sacks, ten tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. The Nittany Lions' sacks leader left his imprint on the game early, however. Adisa Isaac finished the day with three total tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the victory.
Isaac has now recorded a sack in seven of his nine games this season after bringing his season total up to 6.5 on Saturday. The senior defensive end also forced his first fumble of the year in the first quarter when Maryland was driving, stripping the ball from Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Alex Felkins
While the Penn State offense rolled to one of its best performances in 2023, kicker Alex Felkins turned in a flawless night at the office. Felkins connected on all three of his field goal attempts, with a long of 39 yards, and hit each of his five extra point tries in the win.
Felkins is now hitting 81% of his field goals this season, which is in the top six in the conference. The three field goals were tied for a career-high and was just the second time in his career he went 3-3 in a game.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board