PODCAST: Instant Reaction to Sam Sessoms entering the transfer portal
Nittany Nation publisher Richie Schnyderite and Penn State Hoops beat writer Max Ralph react to the new of Sam Sessoms announcing that he will play his final year elsewhere next season as he enters his name into the transfer portal.
The two also talk about how the Nittany Lions can replace his production and what else needs to be added to this team for next year.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.