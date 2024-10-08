Portal Watch: Big Ten players to monitor as potential transfers

The transfer portal opens in just over two months and there are dozens of players across the country already weighing the decision to transfer or not. With half of the season in the rear view mirror, now is a good time to take note of the players to watch once the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9. Today we begin a conference by conference Portal Watch series highlighting players who we’re keeping an eye on as portal season gets closer. Up first is the Big Ten.

BEAR ALEXANDER, USC

Drama seems to follow Alexander wherever he goes. Four different high schools and two different colleges and now it seems like the talented defensive lineman could be heading to his third college. Two weeks ago Alexander announced he’d be redshirting for the rest of this season and all signs seem to be pointing toward him entering the transfer portal following this season. This season was grading out as the worst of Alexander’s college career according to PFF.

ALEX BIRCHMEIER, Penn State

Signing Birchmeier in the 2023 class was a major win for head coach James Franklin and the Penn State staff. He was one of the most heavily recruited prospects in that recruiting class and finished the rankings cycle at No. 40 in the Rivals250. Since then, Birchmeier has played a total of 16 snaps in his college career and doesn’t seem to be within shouting distance of playing this season. He used his redshirt during the 2023 season and is using one of his four years of eligibility riding the bench this year while Cooper Cousins, J’ven Williams and Dominic Rulli seemingly pass him on the depth chart.

JERRY CROSS, Penn State

A four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, Cross looked like the next man up in a long line of impressive tight ends at Penn State. Instead, the Wisconsin native has been overshadowed by the likes of Tyler Warren, Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, Khalil Dinkins and Luke Reynolds. Cross has the talent to contribute but it’s hard to find playing time when competing with a tight end group like the one Penn State has assembled. He’s played just 24 snaps in his career with the Nittany Lions.

AIR NOLAND, Ohio State

The Ohio State quarterback room is arguably the most talented in the country. With Will Howard leading the team this season while Devin Brown and Julian Sayin are waiting in the wings, along with five-star Tavien St. Clair on the way, Noland is facing a mountain of competition on the depth chart. He is certainly talented enough to compete but his uneven start to his Ohio State career may have put him behind Sayin and Brown. He’s potentially the odd man out in what’s expected to be an open competition next season.

DONAVEN MCCULLEY, Indiana