POSITION PREVIEW: Penn State Football quarterback room

This offseason the Penn State Football staff added two of the nation's top quarterback recruits in Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, adding on to an already pretty talented quarterback room featuring fifth year Sean Clifford and former top 15 quarterback prospect Christian Veilleux. Let's take a look at all of the quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford has decided to come back for one more season for Penn State, in which he will flourish in the second year under Michael Yurich’s offensive system. In 2021, Clifford threw for 3,107 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 61.0. He improved a lot as a passer form the pocket being able to use his eyes in to get through his progressions. Clifford can have an impact as a runner as well due to his dual threat play making ability. Overall Clifford’s leadership will play a pivotal role for Penn State in 2022.

Veilleux showcased what he was capable of versus Rutgers late in the year when Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford was out with an injury for a few games. Veilleux threw for 235 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and had a completion percentage of 62.5. He’s a rhythmic thrower who can anticipate throws on time from inside the pocket while he has the mobility to use his legs as a passer or runner. I expect for Christian Veilleux to improve throughout this spring and fall to be ready if needed.

Freshman phenom Drew Allar was ranked as a top five quarterback in the nation for the class of 2021. He has a live arm with a quick release. Allar’s ability to play inside the pocket with a powerful throwing base allows him to make effortless throws. He’s very accurate when making throws on the run or in off-schedule situations. He showed at the high school level that he can contribute to the ground game as a runner as well. Allar is gifted as a passer who can make any throw on the football field. Quarterback Drew Allar could be the future for Penn State down the road.