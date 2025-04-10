Published Apr 10, 2025
PSU Pod: Penn State Hosting Several Recruits, Including a Five-Star Target
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan break down the latest on Penn State Football's recruiting efforts, starting with Tuesday visitors list (1:03).

The guys then pivot to Thursday's notable visitors (8:30) and finish it off talking about Saturday's list, which features two big time offensive line targets (13:45).

