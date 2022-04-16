POSITION PREVIEW: Penn State Football wide receivers room

This offseason the Penn State Football coaching staff will have to replace one of their top wide receiver's of all time in Jahan Dotson, who is currently projected as a first round pick in this year's 2022 NFL Draft. The staff went out and added a 1,000 yard receiver via the portal and they have some veteran guys who could step up as well. With all that being said, let's take a look at some of the projected top receivers for the team this season.

Senior wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley is a transfer from Western Kentucky who brings a veteran presence to the receiver room while being another threat for the Penn State offense. Tinsley had 87 receptions, 1,402 receiving yards, averaging 16.1 yard per catch and 14 receiving touchdowns. Tinsley is a vertical passing weapon who can challenge the back end of an opposing secondary, who tracks and attacks the football through the air. He has really good body control in adjusting to difficult throws. Tinsley’s ability to win 1-on-1 matchups will be huge for this offense in 2022.

Sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington was the team’s leading receiver in 2021 with 91 receptions, 1,182 receiving yards, averaging 13.0 yard per catch, and 12 receiving touchdowns. Washington is the go-to play maker for the Penn State offense who brings versatility and an ability to take advantage of different matchups versus opposing defenders. Washington is a consistent pass catcher in all three phases of the passing game while being explosive with the football in his hands.

Sophomore wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith was an underrated weapon for the Penn State offense in 2021 who had 34 receptions, 521 receiving yards, averaging 15.3 yards per catch and 3 receiving touchdowns. Lambert-Smith’s role will increase which will play a huge part for Penn State’s offense in 2022. He does a nice job of creating separation allowing him the necessary space when transitioning out of his routes. I expect Lambert-Smith to be one of the key receivers to take a leap in helping the Penn State’s offensive passing game take it to the next level along with the rest of the group.