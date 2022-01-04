Positive and negative observations from Penn State’s Outback Bowl

There’s no doubt that Penn State’s Outback Bowl loss in Tampa had some concerning developments on Saturday — even without a number of starters.

But with a defense that had been decimated with opt-outs and injuries and an offense without its best player, there were still some individuals that had encouraging moments in the 24-10 defeat to Arkansas.

Here are a few positive and negative observations of the Nittany Lions’ performance at Raymond James Stadium last weekend.