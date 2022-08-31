Predicting which true freshmen will play for Penn State in 2022
Penn State's 2022 season is set to kick off on Thursday night in West Lafayette against the Purdue Boilermakers. Which true freshmen will we see on the field for the Nittany Lions this season? Who will burn their redshirts, who won't? We give our predictions for Penn State's true freshmen below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! (HUGE SAVINGS)
Green Light - Will play more than four games:
Singleton was one of the talks of the offseason for Penn State this offseason and fall camp. He's expected to play a significant role in the Nittany Lions offense this season and could end up being a starter within a few weeks.
Allen was called "the surprise of camp" by James Franklin on Monday during his weekly media availability as the head coach praised the former four-star running back for his big play abilities and production during fall camp. He will start as the Nittany Lions' third-string running back but could quickly become a big piece of the offense this season.
Carter was expected to play a big role in Penn State's linebacker room this fall and that expectation remains after a strong fall camp performance for the Philadelphia native.
While he may not have a huge impact in the first few games of the season, Dani Dennis-Sutton is going to be a name you see more and more as the season progresses. He had a strong first fall camp with the program after enrolling this summer, once he adapts to the college game fully, the sky is the limit for the former five-star.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news