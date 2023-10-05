On Thursday, the Big Ten released the updated schedules for the Big Ten for the 2024 through 2028 seasons. With Penn State's conference opponents known for each of the next five seasons, that means we are now openly allowed to wonder what each schedule may look like, what tough stretches of games could be on the schedule for the Nittany Lions, and of course, wonder who may be the program's White Out opponent each season. Below, we're going to give our best guess at answering that final question of which conference opponent will be Penn State's White Out opponent of the next five seasons. The Nittany Lions will be welcoming each of the conference's newest members to town within the first three seasons and will be hosting some traditional rivals as well. Some of these picks were easy layups, and some were much harder, either way, here is who we predict to be Penn State's White Out opponent for 2024 through 2028.

2024: Washington Huskies

Other options: Illinois, Maryland, UCLA, Ohio State This was a tough choice. I can see it being Ohio State, but it feels like that is destined to be a Fox Big Noon matchup once again. That leaves UCLA or Washington. I don’t see the Bruins generating enough hype for a White Out though with Dante Moore, that could change quickly. Washington, on the other hand, is losing Michael Penix Jr but has been phenomenal so far under head coach Kalen DeBoer. We’ll go with the Huskies who should enter next season as a top-15 team in the country. It will also mark Washington’s first-ever trip to Beaver Stadium.

2025: Oregon Ducks

Other options: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern This seems like a slam dunk. A West Coast team playing a noon kick on the East Coast doesn’t seem likely considering Fox will want to maximize viewership potential. A 3:30 kick is certainly possible as well, but it seems very likely that this is going to be a night kick on NBC in 2025. Nebraska, if they turn it around quickly under Matt Rhule, could be a sneaky pick here considering the historic implications, but for now, the Ducks make a lot of sense for being the White Out. The Ducks have not played in State College since the 1964 season when they defeated Penn State 22-14.

2026: USC Trojans

Other options: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin Another seemingly slam dunk choice is USC in 2026. None of the other options really would get the juices going inside Beaver Stadium. Minnesota, Purdue, and Rutgers may all prove to be quality opponents, but none scream major contenders based on what we project all three to be in the future. Wisconsin could be one to watch out for, but Penn State vs. USC under the lights of Beaver Stadium sounds like a cash cow for television ratings. It will mark USC’s first trip to State College since 1994 when Penn State defeated the Trojans 38-14.

2027: Michigan Wolverines

Other options: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington Back to the traditional Big Ten opponents. This was a tough one as Michigan vs. Penn State could very well be a Fox Big Noon kickoff-type game based on what we know of Fox’s habits when it comes to picking games. That being said, we didn’t want to choose Washington for a second time here, so we’ll go with the Nittany Lions hosting the Wolverines in a White Out atmosphere for Michigan’s first trip to Penn State since their upcoming matchup on November 11.

2028: Ohio State Buckeyes