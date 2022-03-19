Predicting the Penn State Football Depth Chart: Offense Edition

As spring nears, the offseason rolls along for Penn State as it prepares to improve upon its last two seasons which did not meet the program’s typical expectations. While James Franklin has made it clear in the past that he does not believe in releasing a depth chart, the roster looks to be taking some shape with new additions added to the mix. So while Franklin and the staff likely won’t release its projected starters once again, here is a look at how things may end up falling into place as of now.

QUARTERBACK

SEAN CLIFFORD / CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX / DREW ALLAR OR BEAU PRIBULA With Sean Clifford returning for his fifth season in Happy Valley, there should be little doubt that he is the starter in Week 1. Despite his inconsistencies in 2021, Clifford looked to be having his best season before getting hurt against Iowa, throwing for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. The arrival of top quarterback prospect Drew Allar will certainly put pressure on Clifford but there is no reason to believe that he would return next season to the Nittany Lions if he wasn’t given full confidence by the coaching staff. But it could get interesting if Clifford struggles to begin next season and if things aren’t going well as we get into the latter part of the year, Allar could get the shot that many Penn State fans are yearning to see.

RUNNING BACK

KEYVONE LEE / NICHOLAS SINGLETON OR DEVYN FORD OR CAZIAH HOLMES It was a disappointing 2021 season for the Penn State running backs as many thought that the depth and talent the group possessed would be the key to the Nittany Lion offense. But as we now know, things didn't go according to plan for the running game which led to the transfer of lead back Noah Cain to LSU following the season. Keyvone Lee, like Sean Clifford, should be the top back due to experience but it would not be a shock to see top running back prospect and Gatorade High School Player of the Year Nicholas Singleton to make a similar impact that Saquon Barkley did in his first season in blue and white. Even if Singleton doesn’t beat out Lee to begin the year, his diverse skill set should complement Lee’s thumping style nicely and it really is only a matter of time before he becomes the guy for Ja’Juan Seider.

WIDE RECEIVER

PARKER WASHINGTON / MALICK MEIGA MITCHELL TINSLEY / JADEN DOTTIN KEANDRE LAMBERT-SMITH / KADEN SAUNDERS The story of this season for the Penn State receivers will be all about replacing the production of Jahan Dotson who turned into one of the most reliable wideouts in school history. Parker Washington seems to be the next player to step up and become Sean Clifford’s No. 1 target but the addition of Mitchell Tinsley via the transfer portal should be a key addition as well. The physical X-reciever racked up 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns with Western Kentucky in 2021 and is a perfect fit to play next to Washington, who has been at his best working out of the slot. KeAndre Lambert-Smith likely has the upper hand on Malick Meiga and others to fill out the starting rotation to begin the year but look out for the emergence of freshman receiver Kaden Saunders who could see some meaningful snaps in his first year with the Nittany Lions.

TE: Theo Johnson/Brenton StrangeBackups: Tyler Warren, Jerry Cross

THEO JOHNSON OR BRENTON STRANGE / TYLER WARREN / JERRY CROSS Like the running back group, the Penn State tight ends were highly touted going into 2021 but ended up for the most part being a disappointment in terms of both receiving and blocking production. Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange were expected to build on their strong finishes in 2020 but drops and long periods of inactivity became more and more noticeable as the season dragged along. The expectation is that the group should be better with everyone returning in 2022 including Tyler Warren who was used in multiple different packages including the Wildcat last season. It should be interesting to see if Mike Yurcich utilizes the tight ends more next season or if he continues to strictly utilize his receivers more in both the short and long passing games.

LEFT TACKLE

OLU FASHANU / LANDON TENGWALL OR JB NELSON With Rasheed Walker heading to the NFL, 6-foot-6, 313 pounder Olu Fashanu is slated to take his place protecting Sean Clifford’s blind side. Fashanu showed some promising signs in Penn State’s Outback Bowl loss, rarely giving up any pressures and looking as good as one possibly can with injuries and opt outs plaguing the offensive line. That experience could bode well for him as 2022 begins but there may be some growing pains as well as he gets comfortable being the full-time starter.

LEFT GUARD

LANDON TENGWALL / BRYCE EFFNER OR GOLDEN ISRAEL-ACHUMBA Landon Tengwall was another beneficiary of injuries last season as he played a good amount of significant snaps toward the end of the year. He was able to maintain his redshirt status as well as he played in just four games including the bowl loss to Arkansas. But in the time when he was on the field, he impressed Phil Trautwein and the rest of the coaching staff who felt that the former four-star prospect made significant strides during his last year of development.

CENTER

JUICE SCRUGGS / BRYCE EFFNER OR NICK DAWKINS You could make the argument that Juice Scruggs was Penn State’s most consistent offensive lineman in 2021. After playing exceptionally well at guard for the first half of the season, he replaced the banged up Mike Miranda at center as the season wrapped up and he didn’t disappoint there either. Franklin and the coaching staff made it clear in the week leading up to the Outback Bowl that Scruggs would be moving to center going forward and that they are expecting a lot from the Ashtabula, Ohio native. Scruggs has given every indication that he can continue to succeed there, and that will be important considering there is not a clear cut backup center behind him heading into the preseason.

RIGHT GUARD

HUNTER NOURZAD / SAL WORMLEY OR LANDON TENGWALL Penn State addressed some of its depth issues on the offensive line by bringing in Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad earlier this offseason. He was one of the top rated offensive linemen in the Ivy League last season and he’ll hope to have a more consistent role than his fellow Ivy Leaguer Eric Wilson did after he came to Happy Valley in 2021. Behind him is Sal Wormley who James Franklin said was in a position to start last season before injury ended his campaign before it began. This should be a battle heading into camp and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wormley take the starting spot if he proves that he is in better physical shape than anticipated.

RIGHT TACKLE