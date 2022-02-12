PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Saturday in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to travel out west to take on the Minnesota Golden Gopher.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Minnesota -1 || O/U set at 126.5 points
WHEN: Saturday at 8:30pm EST
WHERE: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || MINNESOTA
ESPN BPI: No. 92 || No. 101
KENPOM: No. 83 || No. 103
SAGARIN: No. 63 || No. 93
NET Rankings: No. 89 || No. 102
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
SIRIUS/XM: Channel 372
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MINNESOTA RECORD: 11-10 (2-10) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 54th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 37-16. The most recent game in the series came back in March of 2021 when the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 84-65.
