 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 08:54:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Saturday in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to travel out west to take on the Minnesota Golden Gopher.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: Minnesota -1 || O/U set at 126.5 points

WHEN: Saturday at 8:30pm EST

WHERE: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE LIONS DEN FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || MINNESOTA

ESPN BPI: No. 92 || No. 101

KENPOM: No. 83 || No. 103

SAGARIN: No. 63 || No. 93

NET Rankings: No. 89 || No. 102

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

SIRIUS/XM: Channel 372

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

MINNESOTA RECORD: 11-10 (2-10) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 54th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 37-16. The most recent game in the series came back in March of 2021 when the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 84-65.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}