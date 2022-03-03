PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus No. 20 Illinois
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Thursday afternoon in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to take on the highly ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: N/A
WHEN: Thursday at 7:00pm EST
WHERE: state Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || ILLINOIS
ESPN BPI: No. 87 || No. 15
KENPOM: No. 95 || No. 16
SAGARIN: No. 76 || No. 14
NET Rankings: No. 94 || No. 14
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: FS1 LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
ILLINOIS RECORD: 20-8 (13-5) / Notable wins versus Iowa, Michigan State (x2) and Wisconsin.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 50th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois leading the series 31-18. The most recent game in the series came just a little over a month ago when the Fighting Illini defeated the Nittany Lions 79-65 in January of 2021.
--------------------------------------------------------------
