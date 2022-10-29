News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-29 06:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PREVIEW: Penn State Football welcomes No. 2 Ohio State to town

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

Penn State Football got back in the win column last weekend with a 28 point victory against Minnesota, but this weekend they will face a much tougher test as they welcome the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to town for yet another Big Ten matchup.

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

GAME INFORMATION

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

WHEN: Saturday at Noon ET || FOX

WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Ohio State -15.5 || Over/Under: 61.5pts

SERIES RECORD: Ohio State leads the series 22-14

PREGAME COVERAGE....

- WEEKLY INJURY REPORT

- FULL RECRUIT VISITOR LIST

- PENN STATE PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

- QUICK HITS: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES EDITION

- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW OHIO ST MATCHUP

- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS

2021 OHIO STATE BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 11-2 (8-1)

POINTS PER GAME: 45.7

POINTS AGAINST: 22.8

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 380.9

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 180.8

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 246.2

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 127.8

NOTABLE BUCKEYES ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- QB C.J. Stroud (133-of-190 for 2023 yards / 28TDs)

-- RB TreVeyon Henderson (80 car. for 474 yards / 4TDs)

-- WR Emeka Egbuka (41 rec. for 735 yards / 7TDs)

NOTABLE BUCKEYES ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Tommy Eichenberg (33 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks)
-- S Lathan Ransom (16 solo tackles)

NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}