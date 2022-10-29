PREVIEW: Penn State Football welcomes No. 2 Ohio State to town
Penn State Football got back in the win column last weekend with a 28 point victory against Minnesota, but this weekend they will face a much tougher test as they welcome the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to town for yet another Big Ten matchup.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
WHEN: Saturday at Noon ET || FOX
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Ohio State -15.5 || Over/Under: 61.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Ohio State leads the series 22-14
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- PENN STATE PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS
- QUICK HITS: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES EDITION
- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW OHIO ST MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 OHIO STATE BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 11-2 (8-1)
POINTS PER GAME: 45.7
POINTS AGAINST: 22.8
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 380.9
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 180.8
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 246.2
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 127.8
NOTABLE BUCKEYES ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB C.J. Stroud (133-of-190 for 2023 yards / 28TDs)
-- RB TreVeyon Henderson (80 car. for 474 yards / 4TDs)
-- WR Emeka Egbuka (41 rec. for 735 yards / 7TDs)
NOTABLE BUCKEYES ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Tommy Eichenberg (33 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks)
-- S Lathan Ransom (16 solo tackles)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
