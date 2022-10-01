PREVIEW: Penn State Football welcomes Northwestern to town
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to keep the winning streak going as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town!
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm EST || ESPN
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, PA
SPREAD: Penn State -27 || Over/Under 52.5 pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (14-5-0)
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- NCAA 14 SIM -- PENN STATE VS NORTHWESTERN
- KNOW THE OPPONENT: NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
- VIDEO: HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS NW MATCHUP
- VIDEO: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW NW MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 WILDCATS BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 3-9 (1-8)
POINTS PER GAME: 16.6
POINTS AGAINST: 29.0
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 177.3
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 144.2
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 216.5
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 213.0
NOTABLE WILDCATS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB Ryan Hilinski (114-of-183 for 1194 yards / 5 TDs)
-- RB Evan Hull (85 car. for 370 yards / 3 TDs)
-- WR Malik Washington (27 rec. for 305 yards / 1 TD)
NOTABLE WILDCATS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Bryce Gallagher (23 solo tackles)
-- DB Jeremiah Lewis (18 solo tackles)
NOTABLE WILDCATS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Charlie Kuhbander (Longest of 47 yards)
-- P Derek Adams (16 inside the 20, 11 50 plus)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
