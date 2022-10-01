News More News
football

PREVIEW: Penn State Football welcomes Northwestern to town

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to keep the winning streak going as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town!

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME INFORMATION

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm EST || ESPN

WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, PA

SPREAD: Penn State -27 || Over/Under 52.5 pts

SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (14-5-0)

PREGAME COVERAGE....

2021 WILDCATS BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 3-9 (1-8)

POINTS PER GAME: 16.6

POINTS AGAINST: 29.0

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 177.3

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 144.2

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 216.5

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 213.0

NOTABLE WILDCATS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- QB Ryan Hilinski (114-of-183 for 1194 yards / 5 TDs)

-- RB Evan Hull (85 car. for 370 yards / 3 TDs)

-- WR Malik Washington (27 rec. for 305 yards / 1 TD)

NOTABLE WILDCATS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Bryce Gallagher (23 solo tackles)

-- DB Jeremiah Lewis (18 solo tackles)

NOTABLE WILDCATS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...

-- K Charlie Kuhbander (Longest of 47 yards)

-- P Derek Adams (16 inside the 20, 11 50 plus)

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}