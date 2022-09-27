Players of the game: Central Michigan

Freshman RB Kaytron Allen was the offensive player of the game after leading the team with a season-high 13 att, 111 yards and one touchdown. Allen was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance.

The defensive player of the game was sophomore CB Kalen King, who had a season-best four tackles, as well as forcing and recovering the same fumble.

Sixth-year senior P Barney Amor was named the special teams player of the week after downing three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line, including one punt of over 50 yards. Amor has placed 50% of his punts inside the 10-yard line, which leads the nation.

Franklin added his Development Squad players of the week were freshman QB Beau Pribula and OL Matt Detisch offensively, redshirt junior DE Smith Vilbert and freshman S Mehki Flowers defensively and redshirt senior LB Cody Romano on special teams.

Northwestern players to watch:

Franklin identified several Wildcats that the coaching staff has been impressed with in film study.

Offensively, Franklin said “the offense runs through [RB Evan Hull], not only as a runner but also from a reception standpoint.” Franklin also noted WR Malik Washington, TE Thomas Gordon and OL Peter Skoronski have been impressive.

On defense, Franklin said DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, LB Bryce Gallagher and CB Cameron Mitchell “look impressive on tape.”

On getting snaps to more players:

Franklin said “the more experience that we can gain and allow these guys to get, the better we are.” Franklin specifically mentioned rotational linemen in Hunter Nourzad and Bryce Effner, as well as the running backs.

He added that fortunately Drew Allar and Christian Veilleux have been able to get snaps at quarterback because of the lopsided score lines and that he would love to get those players in the game this week.

Franklin said the emphasis on rotation and building depth is a reflection of previous experiences, such as last year’s Iowa game, as well as trying to develop young players for the future.

On the cornerback room:

Franklin complimented his starting trio of corners: Joey Porter Jr., Johnny Dixon and Kalen King. He also praised Marquis Wilson and said Daequan Hardy “has had a really good career since arriving on campus.”

On DE Smith Vilbert:

“Just not available. I’d like to sit down with Smith and make sure that me and him are on the same page.” Franklin said he won’t make any public announcement about player absences without having confirmed and spoken with the players in question.

On Barney Amor:

“He’s just got a very mature approach to how he goes about it. I hate to use the word ‘business,’ but very business-like in how he goes about his business,” Franklin said about Amor.

Franklin is “proud” to have Amor on the team because he’s “a tremendous mentor and leader that brings a different lens.”

On J.B. Nelson:

OL J.B. Nelson got into the game against Central Michigan, as normal rotational lineman Hunter Nourzad was out with injury. Franklin said they should get Nourzad back this week, but added that the coaching staff was very excited about how Nelson played.

You can view the full press conference here.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board



