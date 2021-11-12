PREVIEW: Penn State set for B1G test versus No. 9 Michigan

Penn State football is now 6-3 on the year following a 31-14 victory over Maryland last week and this upcoming Saturday the Nittany Lions are hoping to keep the wins coming as they welcome No. 9 Michigan to town.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.

WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST, ABC

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines

WHERE: Beaver Stadium -- State College, PA

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK CADE MCNAMARA

McNamara has done a really nice job in protecting the football this season, putting the Wolverines offense in the right situations to capitalize on the opportunities they are given. Overall he is an accurate play action passer, who displays nice rhythm inside the pocket and does a real good job of going through his progressions.

RUNNING BACK HASSAN HASKINS

Haskins is the leading rusher for the Wolverines offense so far this season, currently tallying 829 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He is one of the more unique backs in the conference as he has shown he can be a tough, in between tackles back or a change of pace type. The one thing to keep an eye on with Haskins is his breakaway speed because once he gets past that first level of the defense he really kicks it into another gear causing havoc for defenses.

WIDE RECEIVER CORNELIUS JOHNSON

Johnson is the go-to weapon for the Michigan offense on the perimeter. He has a nice catch radius with an ability to attack the football at its highest point. On top of that Johnson also tracks the football very well when running vertical passing routes. Overall he is a player that can challenge the back end of the secondary and his deep play threats also allow the quick passing game concepts to open up as well.