PREVIEW: Penn State set to take on Utah in 2023 Rose Bowl
The Penn State Nittany Lions are hoping to cap off the 2022 college football season with a victory in the 2023 Rose Bowl as they will face off against the Pac-12 Champions in the Utah Utes.
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: No. 8 Utah Utes vs. No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions
WHEN: Monday at 5:00 ET || ESPN
WHERE: Rose Bowl (90,888) -- Pasadena, California
SPREAD: Penn State +1.5pts || Over/Under: 52.5pts
SERIES RECORD: First ever meeting between the two programs
PREGAME COVERAGE....
- PSU AND UTAH HEAD COACHES TALKS ROSE BOWL
- PENN STATE AD PATRICK KRAFT TALKS ROSE BOWL BID
- WHO'S IN? WHO'S OUT? PLAYER AVAILABILITY FOR ROSE BOWL
- QB SEAN CLIFFORD PREVIEWS ROSE BOWL MATCHUP VS. UTAH
- TBT: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAM'S STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS
- VIDEO: JAMES FRANKLIN TALKS ROSE BOWL AT LOCAL MEDIA DAY
2022 UTAH BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 10-3 (7-2)
POINTS PER GAME: 40.0
POINTS AGAINST: 20.4
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 252.5
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 220.2
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 218.3
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 107.0
NOTABLE UTES ON OFFENSE....
-- QB Cameron Rising (241-of-364 for 2,939 yards / 25 TDS)
-- RB Micah Bernard (95 car. for 474 yards / 4 TDs)
-- WR Devaughn Vele (50 rec. for 595 yards / 5 TDs)
NOTABLE UTES ON DEFENSE....
-- DE Gabe Reid (39 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks)
-- LB Mohamoud Diabate (52 total tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble)
-- DB RJ Hubert (75 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
