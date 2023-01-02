News More News
football

PREVIEW: Penn State set to take on Utah in 2023 Rose Bowl

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Penn State Nittany Lions are hoping to cap off the 2022 college football season with a victory in the 2023 Rose Bowl as they will face off against the Pac-12 Champions in the Utah Utes.

Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

FOLLOW ALONG WITH PSU FOOTBALL FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD


GAME INFORMATION

WHO: No. 8 Utah Utes vs. No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions

WHEN: Monday at 5:00 ET || ESPN

WHERE: Rose Bowl (90,888) -- Pasadena, California

SPREAD: Penn State +1.5pts || Over/Under: 52.5pts

SERIES RECORD: First ever meeting between the two programs

PREGAME COVERAGE....

- PSU AND UTAH HEAD COACHES TALKS ROSE BOWL

- PENN STATE AD PATRICK KRAFT TALKS ROSE BOWL BID

- WHO'S IN? WHO'S OUT? PLAYER AVAILABILITY FOR ROSE BOWL

- QB SEAN CLIFFORD PREVIEWS ROSE BOWL MATCHUP VS. UTAH

- TBT: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAM'S STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS

- VIDEO: JAMES FRANKLIN TALKS ROSE BOWL AT LOCAL MEDIA DAY

- Q&A WITH UTAH BEAT REPORTER ALEX MARKHAM OF UTENATION

2022 UTAH BY THE NUMBERS....

RECORD: 10-3 (7-2)

POINTS PER GAME: 40.0

POINTS AGAINST: 20.4

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 252.5

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 220.2

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 218.3

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 107.0

NOTABLE UTES ON OFFENSE....

-- QB Cameron Rising (241-of-364 for 2,939 yards / 25 TDS)

-- RB Micah Bernard (95 car. for 474 yards / 4 TDs)

-- WR Devaughn Vele (50 rec. for 595 yards / 5 TDs)

NOTABLE UTES ON DEFENSE....

-- DE Gabe Reid (39 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks)

-- LB Mohamoud Diabate (52 total tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble)

-- DB RJ Hubert (75 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles)

NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....

TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}