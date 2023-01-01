Here is the outlook for both Penn State and Utah.

But as usual during bowl season, there are a number of opt outs and player availability updates that have come out and may change the landscape of the game.

While both teams came up just short of a College Football Playoff berth, a win in the Rose Bowl would tie a bow on good years for both the Nittany Lions and Utes.

After finishing off the 2022 regular season with a 10-2 record, Penn State is set to take on Utah in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl.

Penn State recently learned that it will be without two key players for the Rose Bowl, one on each side of the ball.

On offense, it is no surprise that wide receiver Parker Washington will remain out with an undisclosed injury. He also announced that he will be heading to the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season.

Washington, despite missing the final two games of the year, led the team in receiving yards with 611 and proved to be a security blanket for Sean Clifford over the past couple of seasons.

On defense, No. 1 corner Joey Porter Jr., has also opted out and has put his name in for the NFL Draft.

Porter Jr. has shown traits that suggest he will be a first round pick in 2023 and there is no doubt that his presence will be missed in Pasadena.

Kalen King and veteran Johnny Dixon will attempt to fill the void with Porter Jr. out and they'll be tasked with containing a potent Utah passing game.

Another notable defensive player update is in regards to edge rusher Smith Vilbert who missed all of the regular season for undisclosed reasons.

Franklin announced that Vilbert would be available to play against the Utes on Monday, marking his first game since last year’s Outback Bowl against Arkansas where he recorded three sacks.

The only other concerns for Penn State come on the offensive line which had been banged up towards the end of the season.

The current status of left tackle Olu Fashanu and right tackle Caedan Wallace are still up in the air but having at least one of the two back for this game would help an offensive line which hasn’t been at full strength since the early stages of the season.