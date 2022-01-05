Previewing Penn State Hoops versus Northwestern on Wednesday night

The Nittany Lions got back out on the winning track with a 61-58 win in their first game of 2022, a home nailbiter against Indiana. They look to continue their winning ways back on the road against Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Penn State men’s basketball has had a rough go of things in the early part of its 2021-22 Big Ten schedule, starting out 1-2 after road losses to ranked Ohio State and Michigan State teams.

So far this season, Penn State is winless on the road, those losses coming to the aforementioned Buckeyes and Spartans, but conference play has fared significantly better than last year.

During the 2020-21 season, the Nittany Lions started out 0-5 in Big Ten play, but did defeat the Wildcats at home.

Penn State has won three of its last four meetings against Northwestern, but you have to go back to the 2018-19 season, specifically Feb. 4, 2019, for the last time that the Nittany Lions have beaten the Wildcats in Evanston, Il.

Just two players on that team, Myles Dread and John Harrar, played that night in Evanston and the two scored a combined four points on the night.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is hoping for much more production out of those two as Harrar is one of four Nittany Lions players to be averaging double figures in scoring this season, averaging 10.9 PPG.

Harrar is averaging a double-double so far overall, hauling in 10.7 RPG this season. Dread has averaged 6.4 PPG in the early going and tied a season-high with 12 points in the win over Indiana on Jan. 2, so hopefully, that success can continue into the Northwestern game.

Wednesday’s game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.