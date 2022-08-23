Previewing Penn State’s 2022 Cornerbacks

Heading into 2022, Penn State’s defense has a number of high-profile leaders returning to the group, specifically in the secondary. In the cornerback room, there are multiple individuals with high expectations who will look to build upon their prior success and improve on last season. The group has a chance to be not only one of the best in the Big Ten but one of the top units in recent memory for Penn State with the talent on paper standing out. Will new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz be able take this group to the next level alongside returning cornerback coach Terry Smith? With the Nittany Lions traveling to Purdue in Week 1 of the season, they’ll find out fast as the Boilermakers threw the ball more than any team in the conference last year and will likely do the same in 2022.

CORNERBACKS -- Projected Starters

JOEY PORTER JR....

Lining up as Penn State’s No. 1 corner will be Joey Porter Jr. who is looking to bounce back in 2022 after a somewhat inconsistent campaign a year ago. Porter Jr. has all of the traits that scouts look for in a No. 1 corner with an impressive combination of size and athleticism. But the Bakersfield, California, native certainly had some issues with keeping receivers in front of him last year and became susceptible to big plays and penalties despite his previous success. He will look to return to his 2020 form where as a freshman he received third team all-conference honors and was one of the lone bright spots for the Nittany Lions in the chaotic pandemic-shortened season. If he is able to consistently use his 6-foot-2 frame to his advantage and be a physical presence on the outside than he has a chance to not only see some serious national recognition but potentially become a coveted 2023 NFL Draft prospect. But much of that will depend on his discipline and if he can avoid those costly penalties that became repetitive last year.

KALEN KING....

Starting across the field from Porter Jr. will likely be true sophomore Kalen King who saw significant snaps at the position during his first year on campus. King came into last season as a highly touted recruit but was not necessarily expected to play in meaningful spots, that changed due to some inconsistent play from veteran Tariq Castro-Fields, who has since graduated. Now King is looking to take the next step in his progression and become not just a viable starting option but a second No. 1 corner, which seems realistic given the flashes he showed in his time on the field last year. He was far from perfect in his time on the outside last-year but for an early-enrollee, that should be expected and that experience could prove to be pivotal in big games this season.

DAEQUAN HARDY (Nickle/Star Corner)

James Franklin has emphasized the importance of the “Star” role in Penn State’s defense over the last couple of seasons and it appeared that Daequan Hardy really took that spot and ran with it last year. His consistent motor and versatility adds a special component to the Nittany Lion secondary and there is no reason to think that he can’t be one of the top slot corners in the Big Ten. Hardy’s versatility has only grown stronger in his college career as he had plenty of reps in practice at safety last year before the coaching staff finally realized that he was best suited as a nickel corner. He even showed off his ball skills in the 2021 campaign by recording two interceptions and a number of pass breakups as well.

CORNERBACK DEPTH....